South Korea’s political shake-up: Yoon freed from prison

South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from prison on Saturday after a Seoul court overturned his arrest. The court ruled that Yoon could stand trial for rebellion without being physically detained, citing questions over the legality of his arrest. His release comes amid ongoing deliberations by the Constitutional Court on whether to dismiss or reinstate him.

Upon his release, Yoon waved to his supporters, who cheered and waved South Korean and U.S. flags. In a statement, he thanked the court for correcting the “illegality” of his arrest and urged his fasting supporters to end their hunger strike. He then departed for his residence in Seoul in a black van.

Yoon was arrested and indicted in January over his controversial martial law decree on December 3, which led to massive political turmoil. While the opposition-controlled National Assembly had impeached him, the Seoul court ruled that the legal period of his formal arrest had expired before his indictment. His lawyers also challenged the legitimacy of the investigation.

Prosecutors decided not to appeal the court’s ruling, paving the way for Yoon’s release. If the Constitutional Court upholds his impeachment, a new election will be held within two months to elect a successor. The political future of South Korea now hinges on the court’s upcoming decision.