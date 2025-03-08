Ishaq Dar condemns Gaza aid Blockade, calls for urgent OIC action

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar strongly criticized the blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza during Ramadan, calling it a “war crime.” Speaking at the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine and urged immediate collective action against Israeli atrocities.

Dar rejected any proposals to relocate Palestinians to other countries, warning that such actions amount to ethnic cleansing. He stressed that continued military raids, settler violence, and illegal land annexations in the occupied West Bank were part of a deliberate strategy to erase Palestinian identity.

He called on the OIC to stand united against any efforts to alter the demography of Palestinian territories, emphasizing that no external force has the right to dictate the future of Palestine. He urged the Muslim world to take a firm stance against any attempt to forcibly displace the Palestinian people.

Concluding his address, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and vowed to use its upcoming seat on the UN Security Council (2025-2026) to mobilize global support. He urged the OIC to act with urgency, declaring that justice and freedom for Palestine cannot be delayed any longer.