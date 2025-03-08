Afghan women in Oman face deportation after US aid freeze

More than 80 Afghan women in Oman are facing deportation after their US-funded scholarships were abruptly canceled. The women had been studying under the Women’s Scholarship Endowment (WSE) program, which was funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID). The decision comes after a foreign aid freeze ordered by former President Donald Trump.

The scholarships were terminated last week due to a broader funding freeze as part of government spending cuts. Many of the women, who had fled Taliban rule to pursue higher education in Oman, now fear returning to Afghanistan. They worry about the severe restrictions the Taliban has imposed on women, including bans on universities and most jobs.

These women were studying graduate and post-graduate courses in STEM fields, which are no longer accessible under Taliban control. They had arrived in Oman in 2024 with USAID-facilitated visas. Now, they face imminent deportation and a future filled with uncertainty, as their previous affiliations and activism could put them at risk.

The students are appealing for urgent help from the international community to find a safe country where they can continue their education. The situation is dire, as the Taliban continues to impose oppressive policies on Afghan women. The US government has yet to comment, and deportation proceedings are expected to begin soon.