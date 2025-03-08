Elon Musk and Marco Rubio clash over government downsizing

A heated exchange took place between Elon Musk and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a high-level meeting at the White House, with President Donald Trump observing in silence. The debate focused on Musk’s aggressive cost-cutting measures, particularly his decision to shut down the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the State Department.

Rubio criticized Musk for the abrupt layoffs of 1,500 State Department officials, questioning whether they would be rehired only to be dismissed again. Musk, in turn, accused Rubio of not cutting enough staff, escalating tensions until Trump stepped in. The president praised Rubio’s leadership while acknowledging the broader challenges of downsizing federal agencies.

The confrontation highlighted deeper divisions within the Trump administration regarding Musk’s role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). His radical cost-cutting measures have faced resistance from other officials, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who raised concerns over Musk’s reported plans to lay off air traffic controllers amid rising safety incidents.

Musk defended the cuts, arguing that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hires were occupying critical air traffic control positions. His approach to government downsizing remains controversial, sparking fierce debates over the balance between efficiency and essential public services.