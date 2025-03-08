“Don’t return to war” – Freed Israeli hostages urge full ceasefire deal

More than 50 freed Israeli hostages have called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fully implement the Gaza ceasefire deal and ensure the safe release of those still in captivity. In an open letter, they warned that returning to war would endanger the remaining hostages. One of the signatories, Yarden Bibas, lost his wife and two young sons while they were held in Gaza.

Their plea comes as Hamas released a video of Israeli hostage Matan Angrest, confirming he is alive. In the footage, Angrest urged Israeli authorities to move forward with the next phase of the ceasefire deal. The first phase, which lasted six weeks, ended on March 1, with hostage-prisoner exchanges taking place, but no full agreement has been reached.

On Saturday, a senior Hamas delegation is set to meet with Egyptian officials to discuss progress on the second phase of the ceasefire agreement. Hamas demands include an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, an end to the blockade, and humanitarian aid access. They also expressed willingness to negotiate a prisoner exchange, including the release of Israeli prisoners with American citizenship.

Hamas officials have emphasized their commitment to a comprehensive peace deal, insisting on a permanent ceasefire and Gaza reconstruction. The Arab summit in Cairo this week is expected to play a key role in determining financial support for rebuilding efforts. With high-stakes negotiations ahead, the future of the ceasefire and regional stability remains in focus.