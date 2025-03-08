International Women’s Day 2025: celebrating rights, equality, and empowerment

International Women’s Day is being celebrated worldwide today, including in Pakistan. The day focuses on raising awareness about women’s rights and their vital role in society. This year’s theme is “For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” The observance highlights the importance of gender equality and urges action to overcome the challenges women face daily.

The celebration emphasizes the need for faster and more decisive steps toward gender equality. It calls for addressing systemic barriers that women face in their personal and professional lives. The day serves as a reminder to push for urgent changes in society that ensure equal rights for all women.

International Women’s Day began on February 28, 1909, in the United States, following a declaration by the Socialist Party of America. It later gained global significance, especially after the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire. The day represents the historical struggles of women fighting for equality and justice, rooted in the industrial era.

Today, International Women’s Day is recognized by the United Nations and many countries as a national holiday. It brings together women from all walks of life, with differences in culture, language, and politics, to reflect on their shared history and continue the fight for a more just and equal world.