Fonseca delivers on Indian Wells debut, Kyrgios exits with injury

Highly touted Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca rallied from a break down in the third set to beat Britain’s Jacob Fearnley 6-2 1-6 6-3 on his Indian Wells debut on Thursday while Nick Kyrgios was in tears as he retired injured from his first-round match.

Fonseca cruised through the first set before Fearnley found his groove in the second to level the match on a windy day in the California desert.

Fearnley raced out to a 3-1 lead in the third before Fonseca stepped up his shotmaking to reel off the final five games and wrapped up the win in style with a dazzling lunge volley at the net on match point.

“It’s a pleasure being here on centre court at Indian Wells. It’s a dream,” said Fonseca, who received a wildcard into the tournament. “People call it the fifth Grand Slam and I can understand why. It’s literally a paradise. So I am really grateful. Today was pretty difficult, very windy and I got through so I’m very happy.” There has been immense hype around the 18-year-old since he beat Andrey Rublev in straight sets at the Australian Open for his first win over a top-10 opponent and won his first ATP Tour title in Buenos Aires last month.

Fonseca, ranked 80th in the world, enjoyed the vocal support of the boisterous Brazilian fans on hand for the match at the ATP 1000 event. “Everywhere I go there are some Brazilians watching and cheering for me,” he said. Next up for Fonseca is another Briton, 13th seed Jack Draper. Former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios wiped away tears before pulling the plug on his match with Botic van de Zandschulp due to a wrist injury while trailing 7-6(7) 3-0.