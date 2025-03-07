Suárez, Allende score to lead Inter Miami past Cavalier FC 2-0

Luis Suárez and Tadeo Allende scored second-half goals with a healthy Lionel Messi on the bench, and Inter Miami beat Jamaican club Cavalier FC 2-0 on Thursday night in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup group of 16 match.

Messi sat out his second straight game. He didn´t travel with Miami to Houston for a Major League Soccer match against the Dynamo on Sunday night, which Miami won 4-1. “For us, we feel it when we don´t have Leo,” first-year Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said. “I think any team in the world that doesn´t have Leo will feel that.” Allende retrieved a pass from Sergio Busquets and beat Cavalier goalkeeper Vino Barclet from 12 yards out in the 61st minute, with his shot landing inside the left post. Suárez connected in the 83rd minute. He retrieved a ball deflected off Cavalier defender Shamar Watson´s foot and blasted a shot from 20 yards.

“We played with fire and when you play with fire, you are likely to get burned,” Mascherano said. “We didn´t play with the rhythm we planned for in the first half. There was no intensity. In the second half, we attacked much better and dictated the game.”