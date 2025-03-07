PSX rises on rate cut hopes, circular debt restructuring progress

The stock market extended its upward momentum on Friday, buoyed by expectations of a policy rate cut, progress on circular debt restructuring, and continued positive investor sentiment.

Market participants engaged in buying activity across key sectors, particularly in cement and energy stocks, as optimism grew ahead of the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) monetary policy announcement on March 10.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) also showed a decline, reinforcing expectations that March’s inflation figures will be lower, further supporting sentiment.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 685.52 points, or 0.6%, closing at 114,398.69. The benchmark index touched an intraday high of 114,721.58, while the lowest level was recorded at 114,169.19. “One factor driving the market is the news of circular debt resolution, which has led to a rise in PSO and other related stocks. Secondly, the cement sector is performing well, most likely in anticipation of a policy rate cut expected on March 10. The third factor is the positive momentum continuing from yesterday, supported by strong liquidity in the market,” said Sana Tawfik, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited.

“Lastly, the SPI (Sensitive Price Index) figure has shown a decline, which reinforces expectations that March’s inflation figures will also come in lower, providing another positive signal for the market,” she added.

Pakistan’s government is planning to borrow Rs1.25 trillion from commercial banks to restructure old loans and retire circular debt. According to Topline Research, bank presidents met with government officials in Islamabad on Thursday to discuss the modalities of the borrowing plan, which has also been shared with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). While discussions are ongoing, some banks have expressed concerns over the rate being offered by the government, reportedly set at KIBOR minus 1%. An agreement is expected in the coming days.