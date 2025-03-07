Movie magic takes to the road across Bradford

Film screenings will take place in spectacular and unexpected locations across Bradford this spring as part of the district’s 2025 UK City of Culture celebrations.

Bradford: A City of Film will present a series of outdoor, site-specific and immersive screenings of films at sites including Cannon Mills and Ilkley Lido, as well as a mobile cinema truck visiting communities across both rural and urban locations.

The series builds on Bradford’s proud heritage as a leading centre of filmmaking, which saw the city become the first UNESCO City of Film in 2009. The incredible programme of outdoor screenings are just part of Bradford: A City of Film, which sees the magic of the silver screen travelling to all corners of Bradford district, including areas currently lacking cinema venues and spaces, thanks to a partnership between Bradford 2025, the BFI (awarding National Lottery funding) and the National Science and Media Museum.

The Incredible Moving Cinema, a unique cinema experience inside an articulated lorry, will travel across Bradford district from 29 March to 6 April. When parked, The Incredible Moving Cinema truck transforms into a fully enclosed cinema auditorium seating 100 people and will screen several films each day.

Locations for The Incredible Moving Cinema include Bradford Industrial Museum, Tesco Queensbury, Bradford Bulls’ home Odsal Stadium, Woodbank Garden Centre and Nurseries in Bingley, Horton Park Avenue and TFD Community Centre in Holme Wood.

Screenings at The Incredible Moving Cinema range from films for children and families, such as The Lorax and Fantastic Mr Fox, to feel-good hits including The Greatest Showman and Barbie, and action classics John Wick and The Matrix.

Silver screen classics The Apartment and The Man Who Knew Too Much will be shown at 11am on weekdays, whilst there will also be a chance to catch up on more recent award-nominees including 2024’s Vatican-set thriller Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes and Saoirse Ronan’s mesmerising performance in addiction-recovery drama The Outrun.

The first in a series of large-scale outdoor cinema spectaculars for Bradford 2025 will be a drive-in cinema experience at Cannon Mills in Little Horton, overlooking the dramatic cityscape of Bradford’s historic textile mills.

A three-day series of screenings for audiences to watch from their own car takes place from 17 to 19 April, with a strand of Hindi films including Kabir Khan’s 2015 smash hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bollywood classic Amar, Akbar, Anthony and a chance to see family-friendly road-trip comedy Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, ahead of the release of upcoming sequel. Additional films screened at Cannon Mills include 90s classic Speed and a Good Friday matinee screening of recent family favourite The Wild Robot.

Additional outdoor and immersive cinema screenings will take place later in the year in partnership with Wild Rumpus, with a summer special splashing into Ilkley Lido over August bank holiday and further films and events to be announced for later in 2025.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked online at www.bradford2025.co.uk or in person from the Ticket & Info Hub at Centenary Square, Bradford. Cannon Mills Drive-In events are ticketed per car. Working with key partners including BFI, awarding National Lottery funding and the National Science and Media Museum, Bradford: A City of Film is an ambitious year-long film programme for Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture. It aims to build diverse audiences across the district for film and moving image and to further strengthen the region’s independent film culture.

An extensive programme of talent development and training run alongside the artistic programme and will continue to develop and embed film production skills within the region.

Current opportunities include a call out for the Bradford Cinema Creators programme, a collaboration between Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture, Cinema for All and the National Science and Media Museum. This programme is for individuals or groups, passionate about film, to learn how to set up community film screenings in their local areas in Bradford.