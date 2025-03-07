Mawra Hocane expresses desire to work with Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

Following the blockbuster re-release of her maiden Bollywood film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, A-list actor Mawra Hocane desires to share the screen with superstars Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

In a new virtual interview with an Indian publication, actor Mawra Hocane spoke about the miraculous success of her Bollywood debut ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ and mentioned that if given a chance she would love to co-star with Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan or Ranbir Kapoor.

“There are so many people but I would definitely want to do a film with Salman Khan sir because I’ve been a big fan of him and have watched all his films while growing up,” she said. “I really hope he doesn’t retire anytime soon. I want him to work forever and hope there is an opportunity where I fit the part and be a part of his film.”

“Also Ranbir Kapoor, I would definitely want to work with him would love to do a film like Rockstar with him, it is another movie which I’ve watched many times,” Hocane added.

The newlywed actor, who previously revealed that she had at least three projects lined up in India, after her Bollywood debut nine years ago, before she had to step back from them due to the political tension between the neighbouring countries, also shared that she had been receiving offers for OTT scripts all these years, but she couldn’t do them due to certain reservations. “Because once you grow older, you realise your responsibility as an actor and constantly want to give back,” explained the ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’ actor. “So the only thing I look at now when I’m offered any project, be it from Pakistan or India, is the script.”

“If the circumstances allow, I would definitely want to come back to Mumbai and shoot again,” she maintained. It is worth noting that Hocane’s maiden Bollywood film, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s romance drama ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, co-starring Harshvardhan Rane, initially opened to mixed reviews from critics in 2016. Owing to the cult status that the film has managed to gain over the years, it was re-released in theatres last month.