Zeenat Aman ‘would’ve loved’ to play a character of Priyanka Chopra

Zeenat Aman named one character she could’ve played in a recent Bollywood film and it is the one done by A-list actor Priyanka Chopra.

In a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on the social platform Reddit, Zeenat Aman was asked about one role in a recent Bollywood film which she thinks she would’ve nailed if got to play, to which, the veteran named Priyanka Chopra’s character of Kashibai, from seasoned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

“I don’t know whether I would have nailed it, but I would have loved the chance to play Priyanka Chopra’s character in Bajirao Mastani. It was a complex role that piqued my interest,” she wrote in her response.

Notably, Bhansali’s historical epic was headlined by the real-life couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, as the titular Bajirao I (Peshwa of the Maratha empire) and his second wife Mastani, while Chopra played his first wife, Kashibai, in the cinematic masterpiece.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zeenat Aman is awaiting the release of the Netflix original ‘The Royals’, starring Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar and Nora Fatehi.

Additionally, she also has Faraz Arif Ansari’s ‘Bun Tikki’, with Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi, in the pipeline.