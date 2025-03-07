Angeline shares health update amid cancer battle

Pakistani actor-director Angeline Malik shared a health update with her fans as she undergoes treatment for cancer. Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, actor Angeline Malik, who revealed the shocking cancer diagnosis last month, shared a new video post to update her fans regarding her health, as she undergoes chemotherapy to treat the disease. “You don’t know your strength until it’s tested. But you endure,” read the text overlay on the video, shared with the caption, “Three chemos down, still standing strong.” “Willpower and strength will always carry you through. Each battle makes you stronger,” she added. Reacting to her Instagram post, a number of her fans and entertainment fraternity extended their heartfelt prayers to Malik, wishing her a speedy recovery from cancer. For the unversed, Angeline Malik revealed her cancer diagnosis last month, with the launch of her new jewellery brand, aimed to redefine beauty standards. As she undergoes chemotherapy, the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor aims to celebrate resilience and stand with women facing similar challenges, to help them embrace confidence and strength, with her line, consisting mainly of handmade copper pieces.