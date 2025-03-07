Afghan citizen card holders told to leave by March 31

The government said on Friday that it has decided to repatriate Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders by March 31, 2025, as part of the ongoing Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP), which has been in effect since November 1, 2023.

“All illegal foreigners and ACC holders are advised to leave the country voluntarily before March 31, 2025; thereafter, deportation will commence with effect from April 1, 2025,” a statement said.

The government said that ample time has been granted for a dignified return and assured that the repatriation process will be conducted in a humane manner.

“The government has also made arrangements for food and healthcare facilities for returning foreigners,” it noted.

The statement highlighted that sufficient time has already been granted for their dignified return.

It ensured that no one will be maltreated during the repatriation process, and arrangements for food and healthcare for returning foreigners have also been put in place.

Pakistan has been a gracious host and continues to fulfill its commitments and obligations as a responsible state. However, officials reiterated that individuals wishing to stay in the country must comply with all legal formalities and abide by Pakistan’s constitution.

According to available UNHCR statistics, total registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan are around 1.4 million who have held Proof of Registration (PoR) cards. In July last year, the federal cabinet extended the validity of PoR cards, by one more year to June 30, 2025.

Additionally, those who hold Afghan Citizenship Card (ACC) are about 0.8 million besides 0.6 million undocumented Afghan migrants. According to official sources, around 700,000 new Afghans have arrived in Pakistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. Majority of them want to move to other countries.

Sources said that majority of legal Afghans are living in Islamabad or adjoining areas and they had been bound to obtain permission from DC from January 1st 2025. The federal government has also chalked out a comprehensive plan to relocate registered Afghan nationals out of Islamabad and Rawalpindi by March.