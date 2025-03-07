In surprise visit, Punjab CM reviews ongoing development projects

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif made surprise visits to various areas of Lahore to assess the pace and quality of ongoing development projects.

She reviewed the implementation of the mega project for Lahore’s development and visited multiple zones under the historic Lahore Development Program.

During her inspection, the chief minister assessed the progress of ongoing projects and emphasised that development across all areas of Lahore should be uniform and of the highest quality, just like in the rest of Punjab.

Speaking to officials, she stated, “I want to establish a system that ensures such problems do not resurface and cause distress to the people. The Lahore Development Programme is designed to uplift the entire city, benefiting people from all socioeconomic backgrounds, including the poor, middle class and wealthy. Years of public grievances will be addressed through this initiative.”

As part of the project, Lahore has been divided into nine zones to ensure that no area, neighborhood, or settlement is left out of the development process, she added and said the project will be executed in two phases: in the first phase, development work will be carried out in six zones, while the remaining three zones will be covered in the second phase.

The designated zones include Gulberg, Data Ganj Bakhsh, Samanabad, Shalamar, Ravi, Aziz Bhatti, Nishtar, Wagah, and Allama Iqbal.

During a briefing, the CM was informed that out of a total of 450 development schemes planned for the first phase of the Lahore Development Programme, 252 projects fall under WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency), while 198 are under the Municipal Corporation Lahore. Construction work has been assigned for 433 schemes, and work has already begun on 411 projects.

Under the programme, various infrastructure improvements are underway, including pavement of streets, roads and intersections, as well as the installation of drainage and sewerage systems. For the first time, large-diameter sewer lines are being laid across all zones using modern engineering techniques to prevent future sewage blockages and drainage issues.

All project contracts have been digitised and integrated into the system. The quality and speed of development work are being closely monitored, with real-time updates uploaded in the form of pictures and videos through the Inspector App.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also accompanied the CM during the visit.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting regarding the Lahore Development Program in which progress being made on the Lahore Development Project was reviewed. Deputy Commissioner Lahore presented a report on the Lahore Development Plan. The Chief Minister directed to carry out desilting of the canal. She directed to build a sewage system keeping in mind its future needs.

CM Punjab was apprised in the briefing that WASA will lay a total of 780 kilometers of new pipes of one to six feet diameter in Lahore. In the first phase, 450 kilometers of sewage pipes will be laid in Lahore. The contract is being launched through the ‘Lahore Development Management Information System.’ NESPAK will inspect the project through the ‘Inspector App’.

It was further informed in the briefing that digital tracking can be done through the ‘Lahore Development Management Information System.’ Physical and financial progress can also be checked through the Lahore Development Management Information System. By adopting transparency in the Lahore Development Plan, Rs 16 billion have been saved.

In the first phase, construction, renovation and development of six zones in Lahore will be done. The development plan includes construction of water supply, drainage system, connecting roads and streets pavement. Installation of street lights and rehabilitation of parks are also included in the development plan.

The CM said, “Streets in villages should be paved on the same pattern and quality as in cities. No compromise will be made on the quality of development projects.”