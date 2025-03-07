Cooperation with Pakistan key to counter-terror efforts: State Dept

The arrest of Daesh-K terrorist Mohammad Sharifullah has highlighted the ongoing importance of US-Pakistan counter-terrorism cooperation, according to a statement from US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Sharifullah, also known as Jafar, was apprehended by Pakistani authorities and later extradited to the United States based on intelligence provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In a press briefing on Thursday, Bruce expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s role in securing Sharifullah’s capture. “We extend our gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for their partnership in bringing Mohammad Sharifullah to justice,” she said, emphasising that the arrest underscores the vital nature of continued collaboration in fighting terrorism.

Sharifullah is believed to have played a significant part in the 2021 suicide bombing at Kabul’s Abbey Gate during the US military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, an attack that killed over 170 Afghans and 13 US servicemen.

The US Justice Department revealed that Sharifullah had confessed to scouting the airport’s route before the bomb went off, amid a crowd attempting to flee Kabul after the Taliban’s takeover. The arrest also illustrated the role of critical intelligence exchanged between the Trump administration and Pakistani officials, which helped lead to Sharifullah’s confession. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt commended the success of the operation, which she described as a testament to the strength of US-Pakistan cooperation.