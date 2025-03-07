Dr Aafia Siddiqui Case: IHC questions US prisoner transfer

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has raised concerns over the transfer of detainees to the United States without a formal prisoner exchange agreement, as it heard a plea seeking the repatriation of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui.

During the hearing on Friday, the federal government submitted an application requesting the immediate disposal of the plea for Siddiqui’s release.

The court issued a notice on the government’s application and sought a response, Express News reported.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan questioned why Pakistan had handed over Daesh commander Sharifullah to the US despite having no formal prisoner exchange treaty.

Addressing the Additional Attorney General (AAG), he remarked, “You claim there is no agreement, yet a detainee was handed over without one.”

The court also referred to the Dr. Shakil Afridi case, stating that the government had been given an opportunity for in-camera proceedings regarding his possible transfer to the US, but its response had been unsatisfactory.

Justice Khan further observed that the government seemed eager to dispose of Aafia Siddiqui’s case, adding that such actions would be noticed internationally.

“The prime minister wrote a letter, visas were issued-everything that could be done has been done. Does this mean the government wants to wash its hands of the case?” he asked.

The hearing was attended by petitioner’s lawyer Imran Shafiq Advocate, AAG Munawar Iqbal Duggal, Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui, and US attorney Clive Stafford Smith, who appeared via video link. The court adjourned the hearing until next Friday while issuing a notice on the government’s application.