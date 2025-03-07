Sugar price jacks up by Rs 5 per kilogram

The price of sugar has jacked up by Rs 5 per kilogram in the local market, with the new price standing at Rs 165 per kilogram in Lahore. According to reports, in some areas, the price has surpassed Rs 170 per kilogram, the price of a 50-kilogram bag of sugar has risen from Rs 7,900 to Rs 8,250. The increase in price is attributed to artificial shortages created by sugar mills, according to the President of the Karyana Association. A market expert, warned that if the government fails to take action, sugar prices may rise further.