Pakistan reports two more Monkeypox cases

Pakistan has reported two more Monkeypox (also known as mpox) cases in 2025. According to health department, both patients are from Peshawar, with one being a 20-year-old local resident and the other a 42-year-old individual who returned from Saudi Arabia last year ¹. According to the health department, the 20-year-old patient’s case is considered local, while the 42-year-old patient had recently traveled to Saudi Arabia. The patients were isolated at home, and no symptoms were found in their family members. The patients had visited the Khyber Teaching Hospital for treatment, where they were tested for Monkeypox due to suspicion. Advisor to the Health Minister, Ehtisham Ali, confirmed that the patients were isolated at home to prevent further transmission of the virus.