Miles to Go…

On International Women’s Day, instead of being a platform to celebrate the resilience and achievements of Pakistani women, public discourse too often turns into a blaming ground; a space where criticisms are levelled at women for alleged shortcomings. This misplaced focus distracts from the urgent systemic issues that continue to endanger their dignity and prospects. The recent harassment scandal at Faisalabad Hospital, where two doctors and nine others face investigation for allegedly harassing the female employees of Children’s Hospital, starkly reveals how deep-rooted workplace harassment remains, undermining the very fabric of our society.

While the Punjab government’s decision to launch an inquiry is a welcome step, it is, in the grand scheme, merely a bandage on a festering wound.

Our legal framework, including the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, is robust on paper. Yet, the persistent recurrence of such scandals across hospitals, corporate offices, and media houses tells a different story: a story of poor implementation, institutional inertia, and a culture that tacitly permits harassment. Time and again, high-profile cases have demonstrated that reactive investigations yield little meaningful change; victims are left unsupported, and perpetrators often escape with minimal consequences.

The Faisalabad case, for example, echoes past episodes where perpetrators faced minimal consequences and victims were left without the support they desperately needed.

More worryingly, criticism aimed at Pakistani women often paints them as responsible for their misfortunes, ignoring the systemic failures that leave them exposed to harassment and abuse. Such narratives are not only unfair-they are dangerous. They shift focus away from the need for accountability and concrete action, and instead, place the burden on the victims.

It is not enough for our government to react after the damage is done. There must be a comprehensive and proactive overhaul of how workplace harassment is handled. We need stringent enforcement of existing laws, clear accountability mechanisms, and preventive measures that empower victims rather than silence them.

Only by addressing these systemic issues can we begin to bridge the gap between the rhetoric of empowerment on International Women’s Day and the harsh realities faced by many Pakistani women every day. *