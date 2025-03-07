The Silent Victim of Extremist Agendas

The tragic suicide bombing incident in Kalat recently has shocked the nation and sparked outrage over the ruthless exploitation of vulnerable individuals, especially women, by Baloch anarchists. This tragic story underscores the dark reality of how extremist groups are manipulating and blackmailing innocent women, often coercing them into committing heinous acts such as suicide bombings. The life of the female suicide bomber, like many others caught in the web of extremism, is a tale of manipulation, abuse and unthinkable pressure.

Reportedly, the female bomber was a native of Gwadar and the daughter of a laborer. Raised in a family grappling with poverty and the destructive grip of addiction, her childhood was marred by hardship. Despite her father’s struggles with substance abuse and her family’s financial difficulties, she was determined to pursue her education. She continued her schooling even when many others in her community might have succumbed to the pressures of survival. She excelled academically, earning good grades and gaining admission to Gwadar University. However, her story took a dark turn when she met Kamran, a student of education and a member of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). This encounter would change her life forever. Kamran, initially appearing as a friend, gradually began to exploit her vulnerability. He lured her into a relationship and, over time, manipulated her into skipping university classes. This led to her academic downfall, and she was eventually expelled after failing her first semester.

As her life spiraled downward, Kamran’s true intentions became clear. He had recorded several intimate videos of the two, using them as leverage to blackmail her into further complicity. He coerced her into attending political protests organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), pushing her deeper into extremist circles. What began as manipulation through threats of exposure soon turned into something far darker: Kamran forced her to meet with his BLA commanders, where she was subjected to unimaginable abuse. She endured repeated exploitation at the hands of these militants, all while Kamran profited from her suffering, receiving significant sums of money in exchange for her torment. The emotional toll of these relentless abuses pushed her into a state of despair. She had been stripped of her dignity, forced to comply with the demands of her abusers and watched as her future was stolen away. Eventually, in a final act of coercion, she was made to believe that the only way out of her predicament was through suicide bombing. The Baloch anarchists, seeing an opportunity to exploit her desperation, pushed her into becoming a pawn in their violent campaign.

This story is not an isolated case. It mirrors the experiences of many young women in the region who, faced with poverty, abuse and the manipulation of extremist groups, are forced into roles of violence and despair. These women, often unaware of the true intentions behind the ideologies they are manipulated into supporting, become victims of a system that views them as nothing more than tools for political agendas. The use of blackmail, sexual abuse and threats to coerce women into such horrific acts is an abhorrent violation of human rights.

The Baloch anarchists, in their pursuit of their agenda, have shown a complete disregard for the dignity and autonomy of individuals. They have used every means available-deception, manipulation and violence-to exploit vulnerable women. The tragic fate of an exploited woman is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by extremist groups who prey on the vulnerable, especially young women and use them to further their own goals.

It is crucial that society condemns the actions of these anarchist groups in the strongest possible terms. The exploitation of women must not be tolerated and the perpetrators of such crimes should be held accountable. This story serves as a wake-up call, urging us to stand together and protect the rights and dignity of all women, particularly those in conflict zones who are most at risk. In the face of such exploitation, it is essential to provide support and empowerment to those who are most vulnerable. This includes offering education, mental health support and avenues for escape from the cycle of manipulation and violence. By addressing the root causes of extremism and empowering individuals to make informed choices, we can help prevent more young women from falling into the hands of these ruthless groups. Ultimately, this incident should serve as a call to action. We must not allow her suffering to be in vain. The Baloch anarchists must be held accountable for their exploitation and we must work together to ensure that no more women are coerced into becoming instruments of violence.

(The writer is an alumnus of QAU, MPhil scholar & a freelance columnist, based in Islamabad. He can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com)