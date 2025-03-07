Dr Lubna appointed PEMRA’s Council of Complaints chairperson

The Federal Government has appointed Prof. Dr. Lubna Zaheer as the Chairperson of the Council of Complaints, Punjab, under the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

Dr. Lubna Zaheer, a distinguished media expert, political analyst, and senior academician, has vast experience in journalism, media governance, and regulatory affairs. Her appointment reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening media accountability and ensuring ethical broadcasting practices.

As the head of Punjab University’s Film and Broadcasting Department, Dr. Zaheer has played a key role in media education and policy development. She has also represented Pakistan at various international forums, highlighting her expertise in media ethics, governance, and freedom of expression. Her contributions to global discussions on media regulation and press freedom further reinforce her suitability for this important regulatory position.

With this appointment, the federal government aims to enhance PEMRA’s role in addressing public grievances, ensuring responsible journalism, and fostering a balanced and fair media landscape in Punjab.