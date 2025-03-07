CM releases Rs340m to Mayo Hospital for purchase of medicines

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, funds have been released for the purchase of medicines to the Mayo Hospital. On the direction of CM Punjab, Rs 340 million have been transferred for the procurement of medicines. Permission has been granted to use the existing funds of pay and allowance of the vacant posts in the Mayo Hospital for the purchase of medicines.

The Finance Department has issued an order to reallocate pay and allowance funds. Despite the availability of additional funds in the budget of Mayo Hospital, they were not utilized properly.

The development comes a day after Maryam Nawaz ordered the removal of the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Mayo Hospital, Lahore, following a surprise visit where she found widespread mismanagement and poor patient care.

During the visit, patients and their attendants lodged numerous complaints regarding the unavailability of medicines, poor hygiene conditions, and lack of medical facilities.

The CM walked through various wards, engaging directly with patients to hear their grievances.

In one instance, a young girl tearfully shared how she spent the night running between pharmacies to purchase medicines for her ailing mother. The chief minister, visibly moved by the account, assured the girl that immediate action would be taken.

“The people come here with hope, but no one is there to help them. Those responsible for this negligence will be held accountable,” she said.

Patients in the cardiology ward complained about the presence of insects, while others reported a shortage of syringes, cannulas, and other essential supplies.

The CM directed hospital staff to conduct a comprehensive inventory check and ensure the immediate provision of medical supplies.

Maryam Nawaz convened an emergency meeting at the hospital, instructing the health secretary to submit a detailed report on the hospital’s affairs.

She also ordered a complete renovation plan for the facility and the clearance of outstanding medicine supply dues.

“The administration seems completely disconnected from the ground reality. If your loved ones were in this condition, you would not tolerate it,” she remarked.

The CM further instructed health officials to carry out a thorough inquiry into the hospital’s management and hold those responsible accountable.

During the visit, she met several patients, including a couple from Sindh and a woman from Gujranwala, offering comfort and assuring them of prompt assistance.

The Punjab government plans to overhaul the hospital’s administration to improve patient care and ensure the availability of essential medicines.