Court adjourns money laundering case against Parvez Elahi till April 9

A special court (central) on Friday adjourned the hearing of the money laundering case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others till April 9.

The court directed the parties to present arguments on Elahi’s acquittal application at the next hearing. It also sought a report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the arrest of Moonis Elahi and summoned the head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the money laundering charges.

Duty Judge Naveed Ahmad presided over the proceedings, during which Parvez Elahi did not appear in court. His counsel submitted an exemption application, stating that Elahi was unwell and had been advised complete bed rest by doctors. The counsel requested a one-day exemption from personal appearance, which the court granted. Following the decision, the court adjourned further proceedings until April 9.

The FIA has already filed a challan against Parvez Elahi and others on money laundering charges.

Meanwhile, Moonis Elahi has been declared a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence from court proceedings.