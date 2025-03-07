280 gangrape cases registered in last two months

280 gang rape cases have been registered in 37 districts of Punjab in January-February 2025, and according to details, 20 cases were proven fabricated and quashed.

According to details, a sharp rise in woman gang rape cases is recorded, and since two months of 2025, 70 cases have been registered in large cities like Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, and Sargodha.

Moreover, the rest of the cases are registered in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhang, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Jhelum, Chakwal, Lodhran, Bahalwalnagar, Vehari, Hafizabad, Rajanpur, Kot Adu, Layyah, Pakpattan, Tobatek Singh, Mianwali, Narowal, Khushab, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Okara, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Muzzaffargarh, and Nankana Sahib.

Also, police are investigating gang rape incidents, while in many cases, complete or incomplete challans are submitted in the relevant courts.