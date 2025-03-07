Punjab govt set to launch ‘Heal Pakistan’ conference

In a landmark move towards environmental sustainability and climate resilience, the Government of Punjab, under its Green Punjab initiative, is set to launch “HEAL PAKISTAN – Green Sustainability and Climate Change.” This initiative is designed to tackle the pressing challenges of climate change, promote sustainable development, and foster a resilient and eco-friendly future for Pakistan.

To advance this mission, a two-day conference will be held on March 12-13, 2025, at PC Hotel Lahore, bringing together stakeholders committed to sustainability and climate action.

As a key partner in this effort, NESPAK has taken the lead in organizing the first high-level conference under this initiative. The event will convene policymakers, industry experts, environmentalists, and urban planners, serving as a crucial platform to discuss sustainable infrastructure, climate adaptation strategies, and policy frameworks that will steer Pakistan towards a greener future.

The discussions at the conference will underscore the urgent need for collective action to mitigate climate change impacts and integrate sustainable solutions into national development strategies.

With climate change presenting unprecedented environmental and economic challenges, “HEAL PAKISTAN – Green Sustainability and Climate Change” aims to drive proactive policy reforms and sustainable urban planning. This initiative represents a significant step in aligning Pakistan’s development goals with global environmental commitments, ensuring a cleaner, greener, and more resilient future for generations to come.