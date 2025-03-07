UNDP Pakistan and China launch climate resilience project

In a significant step to combat the growing threats of climate change, UNDP Pakistan and the Government of China has launched the ‘Tailored Intelligence for Actionable Early Warning Systems’ (TIAEWS) project. This initiative aims to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities in Pakistan, particularly in disaster-prone regions like Gilgit-Baltistan, which faces frequent glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). Funded by the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund (GDF) and supported by the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), the TIAEWS project focuses on four key areas. Strengthening early warning systems to better anticipate and prepare for climate-induced disasters, building integrated real-time data management for precise disaster tracking and response, enhancing community engagement to ensure local populations are informed and equipped to stay safe and improving governance and coordination among stakeholders for faster, more unified disaster responses. Pakistan, ranked among the most vulnerable countries to climate change, faces increasing risks from natural hazards such as floods, GLOFs, and extreme weather events. The TIAEWS project is set to play a critical role in improving disaster preparedness, safeguarding millions of lives, and building long-term resilience in at-risk communities. By leveraging advanced technology and fostering international collaboration, this initiative marks a vital step toward a safer, more sustainable future for Pakistan.