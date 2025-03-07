Punjab’s Ramazan relief plan fails to ease public hardships

As inflation tightens its grip on households, the Punjab government’s much-publicised Ramazan relief initiative is failing to provide meaningful support to struggling citizens. The decision to replace traditional Ramazan Bazaars with Temporary Ramzan Bazaars and a cash transfer scheme has been met with frustration, as people find little difference in prices and face additional hurdles to access subsidies.

For years, Model Bazaars have been a reliable source of affordable essential commodities, operating without special government subsidies. These markets have maintained stable prices through consistent oversight. Yet, instead of strengthening this system, the Punjab government introduced Temporary Ramzan Bazaars, which merely replicate the work already being done. The so-called subsidised rates in these makeshift bazaars match those of Model Bazaars, raising concerns over whether the initiative is more about optics than actual relief.

Adding to the disappointment is the poor quality of products available at these bazaars. Consumers complain of substandard and unhygienic food items, with some alleging that vendors mix fresh produce with inferior goods. “We came here expecting cheaper and better quality food for Ramazan, but the fruits and vegetables are no different from what’s available elsewhere,” said a shopper at a Temporary Ramzan Bazaar in Lahore.

One of the government’s most promoted subsidies is on sugar, yet this, too, has left citizens disillusioned. The discount amounts to a mere Rs 10-15 per kilogram, but acquiring it requires standing in long queues under the sun while presenting an original CNIC. Many recall former Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s free flour distribution, which, despite its own challenges, at least provided a more substantial benefit. “Why are we being made to struggle just to save a few rupees? It feels humiliating,” said a consumer in Faisalabad.

The poultry subsidy has similarly drawn criticism. The government claims to offer chicken at a reduced rate of Rs 20 per kilogram, but concerns over quality persist.