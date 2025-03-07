Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, March 08, 2025


Several flights cancelled, delayed at Karachi Airport

inp

Eleven flights were cancelled while four delayed due to technical and operational reasons at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) on Friday.

A Serene Air flight ER-811 has been cancelled. The flight was scheduled to depart for Jeddah.

Another Serene Air flight ER-504 has been cancelled. The flight was scheduled to land at New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA) from Karachi. A Serene Air flight ER-522 has been cancelled. The flight was bound for Lahore from Karachi. An Air Sial flight PF-145 has been cancelled. The flight was scheduled to land at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIA) from Karachi.

Submit a Comment