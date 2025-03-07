Several flights cancelled, delayed at Karachi Airport

Eleven flights were cancelled while four delayed due to technical and operational reasons at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) on Friday.

A Serene Air flight ER-811 has been cancelled. The flight was scheduled to depart for Jeddah.

Another Serene Air flight ER-504 has been cancelled. The flight was scheduled to land at New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA) from Karachi. A Serene Air flight ER-522 has been cancelled. The flight was bound for Lahore from Karachi. An Air Sial flight PF-145 has been cancelled. The flight was scheduled to land at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIA) from Karachi.