Governor directs SSGC to ensure supply of gas during Ramazan

The Managing Director (MD) of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Ameen Rajput called on the Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House. The meeting focused on issues related to gas shortages, supply to industrial areas and other concerns.

The Governor emphasized that gas shortages in Karachi is causing difficulties for residents during Sehri and Iftar. He directed that an uninterrupted gas supply must be ensured during these crucial hours.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring a continuous gas supply to industrial areas.

The SSGC Managing Director Ameen Rajput informed the Governor that the Prime Minister had instructed him to coordinate with the Governor of Sindh to resolve the gas issue.

He assured that measures are being taken to ensure gas supply during Sehri and Iftar, as well as for industrial areas. He acknowledged that there were some issues on the first day of Ramadan, but the situation has significantly improved.