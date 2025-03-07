Katcha dacoits demands iPhones, watches for release of citizen

Dacoits in Katcha have made bizarre demands for the release of abducted citizen Ali, seeking four iPhones, four luxury watches, and Rs 40 crore as ransom. The gang is sending daily torture videos of Ali to his family, threatening to kill him if their demands are not met. The horrifying ordeal began a few days ago when Ali was kidnapped from Sadiqabad and taken to the notorious Katcha region. Ali’s father, pleading for urgent police action, stated that his son is the sole breadwinner of the family. “We have sold everything we had, but we cannot afford such an enormous ransom,” said his distressed relatives. His sister revealed that the kidnappers increase their brutality each day, recording and sending torture clips to the family to pressure them into payment. Meanwhile, in a separate operation, law enforcement agencies successfully rescued a kidnapped victim in Ghotki. A joint Rangers and police team conducted a raid in the Ronti Katcha area, recovering Mithal Rind, who was abducted from Kashmore two months ago.