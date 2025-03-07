PM Shehbaz engages business leaders to drive economic growth

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with top business leaders at the Prime Minister’s House to discuss investment-friendly policies and economic reforms. He acknowledged the private sector’s role in industrial growth and assured government support in improving the business climate. The meeting aimed to foster collaboration and accelerate economic development.

Highlighting macroeconomic improvements, the premier stressed the need to boost employment, exports, agriculture, and industry. He announced that sector-wise consultations would be held twice a week, starting with agriculture, to ensure targeted economic planning. He also emphasized trade officers’ new directives to enhance exports.

The business community expressed confidence in government policies, commending initiatives like the National Seed Development Authority and the Green Pakistan Initiative. They also provided suggestions for further economic reforms. PM Shehbaz directed ministries to maintain regular engagement with industry representatives to address concerns.

The meeting was attended by key ministers and senior officials, along with prominent business figures, including Gohar Ijaz, Syed Yawar Ali, and Atif Sheikh. The discussions focused on policy reforms, trade facilitation, and investment-friendly measures to strengthen Pakistan’s economic foundation.