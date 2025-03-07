PM Shehbaz Sharif approves national youth employment plan to empower young workforce

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the National Youth Employment Plan, aiming to equip young Pakistanis with skills for the job market. The plan focuses on vocational training programs aligned with industry needs. The government plans to offer these training and employment opportunities over the next four years.

At a review meeting, the prime minister emphasized the importance of youth as the country’s most valuable asset. He pledged the government’s commitment to skill development and creating more job opportunities. Additionally, he highlighted plans to increase manpower exports by providing internationally recognized training to young Pakistanis. The prime minister directed officials to work closely with local industries to ensure the training programs match sector needs. He also instructed the creation of a comprehensive database to track skill requirements across industries. Over the next four years, between 2.4 million and 6 million young people are expected to receive vocational training.

The meeting also discussed the upcoming launch of the Digital Youth Hub, which is in its final stages. The prime minister praised the efforts of ministries and institutions in implementing the plan, with key officials attending the meeting.