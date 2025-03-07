Experts warn of hearing risks from traffic noise at Karachi seminar

Health experts at a Karachi seminar on Friday urged action against traffic noise pollution, calling it a serious health hazard. Held at Civil Hospital with Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) for World Hearing Day, the event highlighted the need for government intervention. ENT specialist Zeba Ahmed stressed that unregulated traffic noise is a growing concern.

Experts warned that betel nut use, intoxicants, and electronic devices like earbuds and Bluetooth headsets contribute to hearing loss. Data showed 100 surgeries for Chronic Suppurative Otitis Media (CSOM) at Civil Hospital since January 2024. Delayed treatment of ear infections often leads to permanent hearing damage.

The seminar emphasized hearing care awareness, urging families to follow WHO-recommended preventive measures. Ahmed highlighted the importance of early intervention and home-based precautions to reduce risks. Researchers also warned that traffic noise is an overlooked health risk in Karachi, linking higher noise levels to a 34% increase in heart attacks and strokes. Experts called for stricter regulations to protect public health.