Search for Justice and CAN Advocate for Economic Inclusion and Climate Resilience on International Women’s Day 2025

Lahore, March 7, 2025 – To mark International Women’s Day, Search for Justice and Climate Action Now (CAN) hosted a panel discussion with a diverse group of young girls, emphasizing the critical connection between women’s economic empowerment, gender equality, and climate resilience. The panelists highlighted the urgent need to create an enabling environment where women can fully participate in economic activities, utilize their skills, and contribute meaningfully to society. They stressed that gender equality cannot be achieved without ensuring women’s financial independence and access to economic opportunities. The event brought together experts, civil society representatives, and young girls to explore practical strategies for strengthening women’s role in the economy, particularly in the context of climate change and sustainable development.

Ameena Haroon, a young climate activist and representative of Climate Action Now (CAN), emphasized that women and girls are among the most vulnerable groups affected by the devastating impacts of climate change. She highlighted the urgent need for targeted programs and policies that empower women to build climate resilience and drive sustainable solutions. She stressed that women from marginalized and climate-affected communities must be equipped with essential skills, startup support, market access, and entrepreneurial linkages. These efforts, she underscored, are crucial in helping women secure sustainable livelihoods, fostering economic independence, and strengthening their role in climate adaptation and mitigation efforts. She proposed specific actions, including access to climate-smart agriculture training, renewable energy initiatives, and eco-friendly business opportunities. Additionally, she emphasized the need for gender-responsive climate policies that actively involve women in decision-making processes at both local and national levels.

Rashida Qureshi, Program Manager at Search for Justice, emphasized the critical need for increased investment in programs aimed at ending gender-based violence. Responding to queries raised by young girls, she urged the government, international NGOs, UN agencies, and the business community to take proactive measures to combat violence against women. She highlighted that the government has enacted progressive legislation and established multiple institutions to protect women from violence, including the Women Protection Authority, Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, Gender Crime Cells in Punjab Police, and the Office of the Women Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment at the Workplace. Additionally, she acknowledged recent advancements, such as the notification of the Women Parliamentary Caucus and the Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming in the Punjab Assembly, as commendable steps toward gender equality. However, Qureshi stressed that these initiatives will only be effective if young girls and women are made aware of their existence and functioning. She emphasized the need for dedicated support mechanisms to address Violence Against Women cases, suggesting the appointment of trained personnel who can raise awareness and provide guidance on available protection resources. She emphasized the importance of interactive learning opportunities that connect young girls with organizations working for women’s rights and protection. Engaging with such initiatives, she stressed, would equip them with knowledge about their rights and available support systems, fostering confidence and a stronger sense of community support.

Kynat Raza, a businesswoman and entrepreneur, strongly advocated for women’s economic empowerment, stating that no country can achieve sustainable progress if more than half of its population remains excluded from income-generating activities. She highlighted that women’s participation in the economy is not only a matter of equality but a key driver of national growth and development. She further said that Pakistani women possess immense courage, talent, and potential to excel in any field if given equal opportunities, systemic support, and an enabling environment. However, she emphasized that structural barriers, societal norms, and limited access to resources often prevent women from fully realizing their economic potential. Raza called for greater efforts to remove these barriers by implementing policies that promote women’s entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, and skill development. She also highlighted the critical role of families in supporting women’s economic ambitions, stressing that true empowerment begins at home. She urged both the public and private sectors to create more inclusive opportunities for women, ensuring access to education, vocational training, business financing, and market linkages. By investing in women’s economic participation, she emphasized, Pakistan can unlock tremendous potential for innovation, job creation, and long-term economic stability.

Young girls participating in the discussion expressed serious concerns over the increasing incidents of online exploitation and harassment, which they said are restricting their safe and secure access to digital platforms. They shared that many girls do not feel comfortable reporting incidents of online harassment due to fear, stigma, and a lack of awareness about how and where to seek help. Even in serious cases of blackmailing, they revealed that many are unaware of legal reporting mechanisms, and those who do know often hesitate to report due to concerns about confidentiality breaches. The girls demanded that the government integrate online safety into the mandatory curriculum at all educational levels, ensuring a systematic approach to digital protection. They also emphasized the need for simplified, gender-sensitive reporting mechanisms that consider social and cultural norms while ensuring strict confidentiality and a victim-centric approach. Such measures, they stated, would build confidence among girls and women, empowering them to speak out against online violence and seek justice without fear.

The panel discussion served as a powerful platform to address the intersection of women’s economic empowerment, climate change, gender-based violence, and online safety. Participants collectively called for stronger policies, systemic reforms, and greater awareness initiatives to advance gender equality in Pakistan. International Women’s Day 2025 serves as a reminder that investing in women’s empowerment is essential for building a more just, equitable, and sustainable future for all.