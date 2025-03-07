Donald Trump Backed World Liberty Financial’s Advisor Praises Bilal Bin Saqib on his Appointment as the Chief Advisor to the FinMin on Crypto Council

Bilal Bin Saqib’s recent appointment as Chief Advisor to the Finance Ministry’s Crypto Council has sparked widespread acclaim among prominent crypto industry leaders and influencers. Pakistan’s decision, widely viewed and appreciated, has made waves in the crypto industry as a pivotal step towards bolstering the nation’s digital asset framework. Experts from the industry regard this move as Pakistan’s renewed commitment to innovation and robust regulation in the cryptocurrency space.

Notably, Matthew Morgan, senior advisor to World Liberty Financial, the high-profile cryptocurrency project spearheaded by the American President Donald Trump’s family, congratulated Bilal Bin Saqib on his recent appointment.

Morgan stated,

“Congrats Bro!! They selected an A+ Gentlemen,” highlighting the global recognition of Bilal’s visionary leadership.

Several other industry influencers and companies have shown their support for Bilal’s new role under a tweet posted from Bilal’s X (Twitter) account.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has been in the spotlight because of being associated with American President Donald Trump and his family. The Trump family remains a key player in WLFI, owning approximately 60% of its holding company and being entitled to 75% of its revenues, which translates to around 22.5 billion tokens. The firm has so far raised at least $550 million.

As mentioned on the official World Liberty Financial website, Donald Trump serves as the ‘Chief Crypto Advocate,’ while his sons Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Barron Trump are each designated as ‘Web3 Ambassadors’ for the project.

Donald Trump has actively promoted World Liberty Financial through his social media channels, including frequent mentions on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

On October 13, 2024, he announced the launch of the WLFI token sale, stating, “​@WorldLibertyFi token sale goes live on Tuesday morning, October 15th!”

After being initially teased by the president’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump last August, WLFI launched late last year, ahead of the November presidential elections in which their father emerged victorious

Industry experts agree that Bilal Bin Saqib’s appointment is more than just a personnel change. It signifies a strategic move that will empower startups and established players alike. Bilal’s recognition among leaders in the crypto ecosystem underscores the broader potential of his role in not only transforming national crypto policy but also in elevating the country’s reputation as a crypto-friendly economy.

As digital finance continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, Bilal’s leadership is seen as essential for establishing a forward-thinking framework for crypto regulations in Pakistan. The endorsements from influential figures in the web3 space offer a strong vote of confidence in the nation’s future, suggesting that this appointment will pave the way for increased opportunities and a stronger international standing for the country.