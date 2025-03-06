District bar association representatives call on CJP Afridi

A delegation from the district bar associations of Multan and Jhang called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan. According to the Supreme Court statement, the chief justice welcomed the delegation, which apprised him of their concerns. The representatives highlighted the lack of coordination between the High Court and district bars in Punjab. The chief justice underscored that high courts are independent institutions and that interference in their affairs would be wrong. He suggested that the matter could be discussed with the Lahore High Court chief justice. The statement further noted that the chief justice shed light on the representation of bar councils in the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan. He also briefed the delegation on the upcoming meeting of the commission. Also, the Chief Justice informed the delegation about ongoing training programmes under the Federal Judicial Academy, stating that details of these initiatives were available on the academy’s website. The delegation was also briefed on the Access to Justice Development Fund. The Chief Justice encouraged bar members to seek assistance under the fund’s provisions. During the meeting, the delegation extended an invitation to the Chief Justice to visit district bar associations. Highlighting his commitment to engaging with the legal community, he stated that he prioritises visits to remote and deprived areas. He assured the delegation that he would visit their bar association at an appropriate time.