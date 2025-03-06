ATC issues contempt notice to counsel over tweet against court

Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi Thursday issued contempt of court notice to defense counsel in a case for posting tweets against the court.

The ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued a contempt of court notice to advocate Bina Shahid during hearing on the bail application of an accused Aamir Salar in the case registered in Naseerabad Police Station Rawalpindi in wake of November 26 protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In its notice to the complainant, the court observed that tweets made by the lawyer on social media site X were contrary to facts saying the lawyer made false allegations against the court which gave a bad name to the court. In its notice ATC Judge expressed the defense counsel alleged that his client’s bail was dismissed without hearing the counsel, in fact the court had not yet decided.

The notice further said the lawyer taunted the court that justice is not being made in the corridor of the court and he also blamed the court that the order’s copy was not being provided to the victim but it proved that he did not apply for the copy.

The court notice said, “You (lawyer) committed contempt of court prima facie, why should not court take against you under Section 37 of the ATA. ATC judge directed the lawyer to file a reply to the contempt of court notice by March 8, if fail, it will be considered that lawyer has nothing to defend.