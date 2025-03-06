Motorway police register first FIR for speeding after car hits 173 km/h

Pakistan’s motorway police registered the first-ever FIR for speeding and arrested the driver after detecting a vehicle travelling at 173 kilometres per hour, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Multan on the M-4 motorway, where the vehicle was caught exceeding the legal speed limit, according to motorway police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed.

The driver, identified as Rahim Khan, was booked under negligence and speeding charges at Budhla Sant police station in Multan.

He was later handed over to local police.

The motorway police vowed to continue strict action against traffic violations, urging drivers to comply with speed limits.

Previously, the motorway Police spokesperson stated that vehicles exceeding 150 km/h on the motorway will be stopped immediately, with fines imposed and FIRs registered against violators.

The speed limit on three-lane motorways is 120 km/h for cars, while public service vehicles are restricted to 110 km/h.

Authorities have also highlighted the need for more effective speed monitoring on national highways to prevent accidents, with a focus on ensuring the safety barriers are in place to enhance road safety.

Moreover, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed authorities to impose a Rs10,000 fine on violators of the one-way traffic rule on service roads during school dismissal hours.

The decision, issued by Justice Shahid Karim, aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve road discipline near educational institutions. During the hearing on multiple petitions related to smog control, pollution reduction, and groundwater conservation, Justice Karim stressed that stricter enforcement and heavier fines would naturally lead to better compliance with traffic laws.

A member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission informed the court that despite previous directives, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had only issued notices to schools regarding drop-line management without taking concrete action.