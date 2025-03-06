FIA likely to arrest Armaghan over money laundering charges

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated an investigation into alleged money laundering activities of Armaghan, a key suspect in Mustafa alleged murder and kidnapping case.

It reports in media that FIA team conducted a search operation at Armaghan’s residence, seizing digital devices, documents, and other evidence.

The agency has also obtained records of Armaghan’s online accounts, including his financial transactions, communication records, copies of his identification documents, bank records, and other relevant documents..

Sources revealed that the FIA team has already conducted an informal meeting with Armaghan and plans to formally arrest him soon. Once Armaghan is taken into custody, the FIA will begin a thorough investigation into his alleged crimes.

The FIA sources revealed that a copy of arm license against Kamran Asghar Qureshi’s name, and a dairy of his online dealings with Armaghan was also recovered from the house.

Meanwhile, in a significant development in the Mustafa Amir murder case, two witnesses who worked at the residence of the accused, Armaghan, came forward with shocking revelations.

The witnesses, Ghulam Mustafa and Zohaib, identified the accused in court and provided detailed accounts of the events surrounding the murder.

According to Ghulam Mustafa, on January 1, he was called at the bungalow at 3 pm and found 30-40 people present. He claimed that food was being ordered online, and they were not allowed to leave the premises.

The witness said that when work was done, the boss would call us, and the gate of the house would be opened remotely.

Ghulam Mustafa said that on January 6, a boy arrived at 9 pm and went upstairs, followed by sounds of gunfire and scuffling. The accused, Armaghan, allegedly asked them to clean up the blood and assured them that everything was fine.

It is worth mentioning here that Mustafa Aamir went missing on January 6 and a kidnapping case was registered. The police then arrested main suspect, Armaghan, from the Defence area of Karachi.

A co-accused Shiraz revealed crucial details to police during the investigation. He told the police that prime suspect Armaghan lured Mustafa Amir to his house, where he subjected him to brutal torture using iron rods for three hours.

“After rendering Mustafa Amir unconscious, Armaghan allegedly taped his mouth shut,” Shiraz said and added that then the victim was drove to Hub.

The car was stopped near a mountain, approximately two kilometers from Dareji. Shiraz revealed that Armaghan poured petrol on Mustafa and set him ablaze after checking if he was still alive. “When the car’s trunk was opened, Mustafa Amir was still alive, and then Armaghan poured petrol on car and set it ablaze with a lighter,” revealed the accused.