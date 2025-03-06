Redressal of public complaints picks pace under ombudsman

The redressal of public complaints against government departments under the auspices of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput is continuing rapidly. According to the details, Hakim Ali, a resident of Baharpur Mohalla Larkana, had taken the stand in the complaint filed with the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh that in the year 2023, the construction work of the Government Boys Primary School was given to the contractor, which is still incomplete despite the passage of a year. Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput, taking notice of the complaint of the petitioner, sought an explanation from the Executive Engineer Education Works Larkana Division.

In response, he informed the Sindh Provincial Ombudsman that the construction work of the school is included in the schemes for the rehabilitation of buildings and provision of unavailable facilities and the construction work, including three additional classrooms, is underway and will be completed by June 2025. On the orders of the Sindh Provincial Ombudsman, the investigation officer inspected the school building along with the complainant. After which the complainant expressed his gratitude for the cooperation of the Sindh Provincial Ombudsman. On the other hand, Talib Hussain, a resident of Taluka Latifabad Hyderabad, had filed a complaint regarding the misuse of Government Boys Primary School Adal Noorani Iqbal Shah Colony for the past five to six years and the school being in the possession of private individuals, which the relevant authorities have also been informed several times but no hearing is being held.

On taking notice of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh and inquiring, the concerned District Education Officer on behalf of the Secretary School Education and Literacy Department informed that the school has been made functional by recovering illegal possession, while the Executive Engineer Education Works Hyderabad Division has also completed the construction of four classrooms, one office room and two bathrooms in the school along with the boundary wall. Later, on the instructions of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, each investigation officer inspected the school along with the complainant in the presence of the Executive Engineer Education Works. The complainant thanked the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput for resolving the issue.