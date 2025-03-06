Vice Chairman FRWO optimistic as IMF team visits Pakistan for $1bln climate financing, fiscal reforms

Kashif Imran Bhatti Vice Chairman of the Ferozpur Road Industrial Welfare Organisation (FRWO) has expressed optimism ahead of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) two-week visit to Pakistan. The visit, which will continue until March 15, 2025, includes discussions on fiscal reforms and a $1 billion climate financing package aimed at supporting the country’s environmental and economic goals.

Bhatti hopes that this visit will yield favorable results for Pakistan’s struggling construction and real estate sectors, which he believes are essential for the country’s economic recovery. He stressed the importance of finalizing the expected fiscal package during the IMF discussions, which would offer much-needed support to these key industries.

The IMF’s ongoing consultations with Pakistan are viewed as critical not only for fiscal stability but also for addressing the nation’s environmental challenges and advancing climate resilience.