Sindh govt relaxes age curbs for govt jobs

In a significant move to provide unemployed youth in Sindh with an opportunity, the provincial government has granted a five-year age relaxation for government jobs across all departments and institutions. According to reports, the notification for this decision was issued following the approval of the Sindh Cabinet. The notification was released by the Services General Administration and Coordination Department. The issued notification states that the upper age limit for applying for government jobs has been increased from 28 years to 33 years. However, the notification also clarified that this age relaxation will not apply to the police and other law enforcement agencies.