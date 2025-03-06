KP forms committee to revive industries

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to support and revive industries, forming a special committee for this purpose.

Official sources said on Thursday that the Department of Industries, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has established a five-member committee, responsible for drafting a five-year industrial policy.

The committee’s duties include identifying the challenges faced by industries, proposing strategies to attract investors, and ensuring collaboration among different departments.

Additionally, the committee will provide recommendations on how to make industries self-sufficient and sustainable.