Iranian Envoy meets President UMT to strengthen educational ties

Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahed Far held a significant meeting with Former Minister and President of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) Ibrahim Hasan Murad, at UMT’s Johar Town campus. During the meeting, both sides discussed educational cooperation and other matters of mutual interest, highlighting opportunities for collaboration between Iran and Pakistan in the higher education sector.

President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad provided the Iranian Consul General with an overview of UMT, emphasizing that the university has a highly qualified faculty from renowned and some of the world’s leading institutions. He underlined the critical role that Iranian and Pakistani educational establishments can play in promoting bilateral relations.

President Murad announced that scholarships would be offered to Iranian students who wish to pursue studies at UMT, reaffirming the university’s commitment to providing modern academic facilities for international students. He expressed that educational institutions in Iran and Pakistan can significantly contribute to strengthening our countries’ relations. “Empowering our youth will foster development in both countries,” Murad added.

Additionally, Chairman UMT extended an invitation to the Iranian Consul General to attend the upcoming Muslim Scientist Summit, underscoring UMT’s vision to engage leading minds from across the Muslim world. The Consul General commended Murad’s public service during his tenure as Minister and lauded UMT as a well-organized, high-quality educational institution.

Consul General Mehran Movahed Far extended an invitation for a UMT delegation to visit Iranian universities, particularly in Isfahan and Mashhad, with the intention of signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs). He noted that faculty and student exchange initiatives will solidify the relationship between our institutions and nations.

Concluding the meeting, Former Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad presented the Iranian Consul General with a souvenir to commemorate the visit. Both sides expressed optimism about deepening academic cooperation and enhancing opportunities for students and scholars in Iran and Pakistan.