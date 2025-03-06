Adrien Brody now gunning for Olivier recognition

Oscar winning Hollywood actor Adrien Brody, the talented US actor, has made a remarkable mark on the UK theatre scene with his nomination for the prestigious Olivier Awards.

His nomination comes shortly after his impressive success in the film industry, where he won Best Actor at the Oscars, as well as other accolades like the Bafta and Golden Globe.

The Olivier Awards, the UK’s most renowned theatre honors, are set to recognise excellence in the world of stage performance and Adrien Brody is now among the nominees for his performance in The Fear of 13.

Adrien Brody, who starred in The Fear of 13 last year, plays the role of Nick Yarris, a man who was wrongfully convicted and spent over two decades on Death Row.

This powerful performance has earned him a nomination for Best Actor at the Oliviers, adding to his already impressive list of achievements.

Other nominees for Best Actor include John Lithgow for his portrayal of Roald Dahl in Giant. In addition to Brody, some of the biggest names in theatre are up for awards at this year’s Oliviers, including Lesley Manville, Ben Whishaw, Imelda Staunton, Meera Syal and Billy Crudup. The Fear of 13 joins a host of plays nominated, including Kyoto, Shifters and Giant, all of which received five nominations each.

Meanwhile, Fiddler on the Roof leads the way with 13 nominations, matching the record set by Hamilton in 2018 for the most Olivier nominations in history.

The 2025 Olivier Awards will be presented at the Royal Albert Hall on April 6, with singer-songwriter Beverley Knight and actor Billy Porter hosting the star-studded ceremony. For Adrien Brody, this marks another significant moment in his extraordinary career, as he continues to shine in both film and theatre. Earlier, best actor winner Adrien Brody broke the record for the longest-ever Oscar acceptance speech, as a lengthy gala suffered a small ratings dip, reaching some 18 million people on US network ABC and streamer Hulu.