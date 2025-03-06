Why did Adam Sandler wear a hoodie to the Oscars?

At the 97th Oscars, Adam Sandler may not have taken home a trophy, but he certainly caught everyone’s attention with his bold fashion choice.

Known for his laid-back style, Adam Sandler showed up to the Oscars in a blue hoodie and gym shorts, sparking both confusion and admiration across social media. While some found it a hilarious nod to his signature casual look, others began to wonder if there was a hidden message behind his outfit. Adam Sandler has long been known for his casual approach to Hollywood events, but his appearance at the Oscars raised some eyebrows.

Was the blue hoodie a subtle political statement, or was Adam Sandler simply staying true to his style? Some fans quickly pointed out that the color blue, present in the Ukrainian flag, might signal support for Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Others speculated that Adam Sandler was making a statement in solidarity with Ukrainian President Zelensky, who faced criticism from Donald Trump for not wearing a suit during a meeting. Of course, it’s also possible that Adam Sandler just didn’t care about the Oscars’ dress code.

He has consistently chosen comfort over convention and his response to the playful jabs from host Conan O’Brien seemed to confirm that. When O’Brien jokingly asked Sandler what he was wearing, Sandler responded, “You know what, Conan? I like the way I look because I’m a good person,” before pretending to storm out of the theater, which had the audience laughing.

Social media quickly erupted with mixed reactions. Some praised Sandler for staying true to himself, while others suggested that his hoodie was more than just a fashion choice.

One tweet read, “Adam Sandler showing up in a hoodie while Hollywood is decked out in designer suits? Absolute king behavior,” while another added, “The blue hoodie at the Oscars? Sandler’s making a quiet statement about Ukraine, whether people realise it or not.” Regardless of the reason behind it, Adam Sandler’s Oscars look made a statement in its own right.

On the work front, Sandler will return in Happy Gilmore 2. The sequel is shaping up to be an exciting mix of new and old, continuing the rivalry between Happy Gilmore and his old nemesis, Shooter McGavin.