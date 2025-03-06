The Little Art celebrates young creativity at the 17th ArtBeat — National Child Art Competition

The Little Art successfully hosted the prize distribution ceremony and exhibition for the 17th edition of ArtBeat – National Child Art Competition & Exhibition at Islamabad Art Gallery, F-9 Park.

The event honored young artists whose exceptional works were selected for the National Exhibition, recognising their creativity and artistic expression.

Esteemed guests from the art and cultural community graced the ceremony, presenting awards and certificates to the winning artists. The distinguished guests of honor included Azam Jamal – Visual Artist, Sculptor, Administrator, NCA Rawalpindi, Dr Suriyya Chaudhry – Practicing Artist, Head of Fine Arts Department, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, Asma Abbasi – Internationally acclaimed landscape artist, Tahira Noreen – Practicing Artist, Kiran Khan – Olympian & National Swimmer and Zaira Raza – Founder, The Happiness Bazaar.

The 17th ArtBeat received overwhelming participation, with 280 schools and 71 community organisations from 51 cities across Pakistan taking part in the competition. This year’s jury panel featured renowned artists and educators such as Irfan Gul Dahri, Shireen Bano Rizvi, Ali Azmat, Risham Hosain Syed, Abida Dahri and Aun Raza. Launched in 2012, ArtBeat – National Child Art Competition & Exhibition is a flagship initiative of The Little Art, aiming to promote visual culture, encourage children and youth to explore social themes through artistic expression and celebrate their creativity. Over the past 15 years, ArtBeat has empowered nearly 145,000 young artists across Pakistan, fostering a culture of artistic engagement and critical thinking.

The Little Art is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering children and youth through creative learning experiences. Through projects like ArtBeat, The Little Art continues to inspire young minds, providing them with opportunities to express themselves and engage with pressing social issues through the arts.