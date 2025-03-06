Omer Shahzad and I are just friends: Zainab Raza

Rising actor and ‘Tamasha season 2’ contestant Zainab Raza spoke about her bond with her close friend and fellow contestant Omer Shahzad, maintaining that the two are only great friends.

In her latest podcast interview with a digital magazine, Zainab Raza cleared the air on her relationship with her newlywed co-star Omer Shahzad, sharing that the two have been and are only friends.

Addressing the link-up rumours of the two, she said, “People will believe what they want to believe. I can’t do anything to change their perception.”

“Omer and I were great friends even back then and we are still now. I can’t say any more to make anyone believe what they don’t want to,” she reiterated.

Raza continued to share, “Besides Omer, there is another best friend of mine, named Ahmed and now people say that he is my boyfriend. So what’s in front of you is in front of you and what is not, you will never know.” It is pertinent to note that Zainab Raza and Omer Shahzad participated together in season 2 of ARY Digital’s reality show ‘Tamasha’, hosted by veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui.

Currently, the two are also sharing the screen in the drama serial ‘Bharam’, co-starring Hina Tariq and Rabya Kulsoom.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star tied the knot with model Shanzay Lodhi, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, last month.