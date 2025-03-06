Did Hira Mani inspire Geet from ‘Jab We Met’?

A-list actor Hira Mani believes she must have inspired Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for the character of Geet in his film ‘Jab We Met’.

In a recent virtual interview with an Indian journalist, actor Hira Mani shared that she often gets compared to Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character of Geet, from ‘Jab We Met’, and said that the film director must have met her somewhere and got inspired for the character.

“Everyone feels that I should’ve been cast as Geet in Jab We Met because my personality matches that character,” she said. “Yes, she is somewhat like me.”

“Imtiaz Ali must have met me somewhere so he wrote that character like me,” Mani quipped.

However, the ‘Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat’ also mentioned the downside of these frequent comparisons, adding that one gets labelled for it. “So even if your personality is actually like that, people feel that you’re constantly trying to copy that character,” she noted.

In the end, Mani confessed, “Yes, I do mimic her at times.”

Notably, acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s blockbuster rom-com flick ‘Jab We Met,’ is one of the most-watched and loved films of Indian cinema. Starring then-real-life couple Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the main roles of Geet and Aditya, the title opened to critical acclaim and was also a huge success at Box Office. The film also fetched several big awards for the year.